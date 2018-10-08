Redskins' Trent Williams: Active Monday night
Williams (knee) is active for Monday night's game against the Saints.
Williams was listed as questionable heading into Monday night's matchup with the Saints after undergoing cleanup knee surgery last week. He fully participated in Saturday's practice, so his availability comes as no surprise.
More News
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Undergoing minor surgery•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Will not carry injury designation•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Injured in loss•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Makes appearance Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...