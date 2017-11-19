Redskins' Trent Williams: Active Sunday
Williams (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Saints.
Williams sat out multiple practices this week after playing through his knee injury the past few weeks. Despite the injury, Williams appears willing and able to play though pain and will continue to do so.
