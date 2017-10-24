Redskins' Trent Williams: Aggravates knee Monday
Williams aggravated his knee injury and is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Eagles.
Williams was listed as questionable when it was revealed he would require offseason knee surgery this week, but opted to play Monday night regardless. It looked as though the veteran tackle was able to leave the field under his own power, but there is no further information available at this point.
