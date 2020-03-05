Redskins' Trent Williams: Allowed to seek trade
The Redskins have given Williams (head) permission to seek a trade, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Williams missed the entire 2019 season as a result of frustrations with Washington's medical staff and an inability to comfortably wear a football helmet, having undergone surgery the previous offseason to remove a cancerous growth from his skull. The star left tackle has long made his intent to seek either a trade or a new deal explicitly clear, and though the arrival of new coach Ron Rivera appeared to bring a more positive light to his relationship with the Redskins, it now looks as though Williams will move on to greener pastures. In spite of any lingering medical concerns (Williams hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2013), the seven-time Pro Bowler should find himself in high demand by teams around the league, as premier left tackles are highly sought-after commodities. It remains to be seen, however, what compensation Washington would demand in order to move Williams.
