Redskins' Trent Williams: Back at practice
Williams (knee) participated in 11-on-11 drills in Friday's practice, Rich Handler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Williams underwent knee surgery back in December, and the expectation was always that the tackle was going to be ready for training camp. While it doesn't appear Williams is being considered a full participant, the fact that he is taking part in the 11-on-11 work is a great sign for his recovery.
