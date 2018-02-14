Redskins' Trent Williams: Confident for 2018 season opener
Williams (knee) is confident he'll be ready for the 2018 season opener, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports. "I don't really know how it goes, but I'm just going to try and follow the doctor's orders and try to continue to put in extra work and do whatever I can to get back as soon as possible," Williams said.
Williams dealt with a knee injury for most of the 2017 campaign and appeared in 10 games before undergoing season-ending surgery. The soon-to-be 30-year-old left tackle not expected to be healthy in time for OTAs this spring but should be ready to go sometime during training camp.
