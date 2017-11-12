Redskins' Trent Williams: Could suit up Sunday
Williams (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expecting to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
John Keim of ESPN.com, meanwhile, reports that Williams is being viewed as a game-time decision, so it's far from a slam dunk that the Pro Bowl left tackle will be able to shake off a painful knee injury and suit up Sunday. Williams has already acknowledged that offseason surgery will be necessary to address ligament damage to his right knee, but he appears intent on playing through the pain as long as he can.
