Redskins' Trent Williams: Deemed questionable for Monday
Williams (knee) was a full participant in Saturday's practice but is questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Williams had cleanup knee surgery last week so he was limited in the first two practices of the week. Full participation Saturday is a good sign for his ability to suit up, but the final diagnosis won't come until 6:45 ET.
