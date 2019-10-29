Redskins' Trent Williams: Doesn't plan to play
Despite reporting to the Redskins' facility Tuesday, Williams (head) has no plans to play this year, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Williams initially held out for financial reasons, but just as important, he was upset with Washington's medical staff allegedly not looking out for his best interests. The Redskins didn't deal him at the trade deadline, however, so the veteran left tackle reported almost immediately, stopping the weekly fines and preventing his contract from tolling. It doesn't sound like Williams will suit up for the Redskins this year (or ever), so as long as he remains on the sidelines, Donald Penn will continue starting at left tackle.
