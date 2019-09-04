Redskins' Trent Williams: Doesn't show up Wednesday
Williams (head, holdout) was absent from the team facility Wednesday and he won't play Sunday versus the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The veteran left tackle has two years remaining on his five-year, $66 million deal, and he will carry his holdout into the regular season. There are reports of Williams being frustrated with the team's medical staff not looking out of this best interests, and his dissatisfaction with the team has led to demands to be traded or released. Williams is one of the league's top left tackles, so his absence Week 1 will hurt the team immensely since Donald Penn will fill in, but the Redskins appear to be holding their ground at this time.
