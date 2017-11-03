Williams (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Williams didn't practice in any capacity this week due to a bone bruise and ligament damage in his right knee. If neither he nor Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) are available to play Sunday,T.J. Clemmings would be in line to start at left tackle, according to Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post.

