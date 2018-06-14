Redskins' Trent Williams: Expected back for training camp
Williams (knee) is "very close" to feeling like himself and is expected to be ready for training camp, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports. "I got the go-ahead to kind of do whatever I can without obviously being too aggressive on it," Williams said. "I'm extremely blessed. I'll be ready before camp."
Williams has been rehabbing for the past five months after undergoing knee surgery and it appears as if the veteran is getting very close to returning to full strength. Once training camp rolls around, Williams will finally get an opportunity to take the field with new quarterback Alex Smith.
