Redskins' Trent Williams: Expects to be ready for training camp
Williams (knee) is expected back for training camp, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Williams missed six games due to his knee injury in 2017, playing through the injury in several other weeks. The team has said they won't draft with concern for Williams' health and are planning on him being back to 100 percent for the 2018 season.
