Redskins' Trent Williams: Full participant Saturday
Williams (knee) was a full participant in practice Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was able to practice in full-team work for the first time, so his activity level should continue to ramp up as training camp progresses. If he's subjected to any further limitations, however, Ty Nsekhe figures to see additional reps.
