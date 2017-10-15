Redskins' Trent Williams: Game-time call Sunday
Williams (kneecap) is a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams was cleared of structural damage to his kneecap after getting injured in the the Redskins' Oct. 2 loss to the Chiefs, but even with the bye week to heal up from the injury, it appears he isn't completely healthy yet. The offensive tackle will test things out in the hours leading up to the 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff against the 49ers, but if Williams is unable to go, T.J. Clemmings could be called upon to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins' blind side.
