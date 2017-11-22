Redskins' Trent Williams: Game-time call Thursday
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants, with head coach Jay Gruden labeling the offensive tackle a game-time decision, according to John Keim of ESPN.com.
Despite having ligament damage in his knee that will require surgery, Williams tentatively plans to play through the injury and postpone the procedure until the offseason. He was active for the Week 11 loss to the Vikings following a two-game absence, but it's less certain if he'll be available for the Thanksgiving Day game due to the quick turnaround.
More News
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...