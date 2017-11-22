Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants, with head coach Jay Gruden labeling the offensive tackle a game-time decision, according to John Keim of ESPN.com.

Despite having ligament damage in his knee that will require surgery, Williams tentatively plans to play through the injury and postpone the procedure until the offseason. He was active for the Week 11 loss to the Vikings following a two-game absence, but it's less certain if he'll be available for the Thanksgiving Day game due to the quick turnaround.