Williams (knee) had knee surgery from Dr. Robin West on Friday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Williams battled this injury all season, but without a playoff hope, the Redskins have shut him down since Week 15. His rehab will take 5-to-6 months, so he may miss some OTAs but shouldn't miss training camp.

