Redskins' Trent Williams: Goes under knife Friday
Williams (knee) had knee surgery from Dr. Robin West on Friday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Williams battled this injury all season, but without a playoff hope, the Redskins have shut him down since Week 15. His rehab will take 5-to-6 months, so he may miss some OTAs but shouldn't miss training camp.
