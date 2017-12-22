Redskins' Trent Williams: Headed for injured reserve
Williams (knee) will be placed on injured reserve Friday.
Williams will be shut down for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, and he also may elect to undergo surgery next week. He would be looking at a six-month rehab stint, which projects the offensive tackle to return around the time of Washington's minicamp in June, barring any setbacks.
