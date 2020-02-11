Play

Williams (head) has been in contact with coach Ron Rivera, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams had surgery last offseason to remove a cancerous growth on his head, and he ended up missing the entire 2019 campaign, citing frustration with the Washington organization as well as his inability to wear a football helmet without feeling pain. It isn't clear if the seven-time Pro Bowler might be willing to play for the team now that there's a new coaching staff and a new medical staff in place. Rivera hopes to convince the star left tackle to suit up for Washington in 2020, the final season of a five-year, $66 million contract extension.

