Redskins' Trent Williams: Inactive for Sunday
Williams (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
This move was expected as the offensive tackle didn't practice the entire week. Expect T.J. Clemmings to slot in at left tackle for the time being.
