Redskins' Trent Williams: Injured in loss
Williams suffered an undisclosed injury in Washington's 21-9 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Scott Allen of the Washington Post reports.
Williams was replaced at left tackle by Geron Christian Sr. after exiting Sunday's game. As long as Williams remains sidelined, Christian Sr. will continue to start. The severity of Williams' injury has yet to be disclosed, so expect an update on the lineman's health early in Week 3.
More News
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Makes appearance Friday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Doubtful for first preseason game•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Full participant Saturday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Back at practice•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Expected back for training camp•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Expects to be ready for training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.