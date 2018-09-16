Williams suffered an undisclosed injury in Washington's 21-9 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Scott Allen of the Washington Post reports.

Williams was replaced at left tackle by Geron Christian Sr. after exiting Sunday's game. As long as Williams remains sidelined, Christian Sr. will continue to start. The severity of Williams' injury has yet to be disclosed, so expect an update on the lineman's health early in Week 3.

