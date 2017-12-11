Redskins' Trent Williams: Injures knee Sunday
Williams exited Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury.
Williams has been battling a knee injury for much of the season and was designated questionable to return after appearing to aggravate the injury Sunday. Ty Nsekhe replaced him at left tackle, which would likely continue if Williams is forced to miss any more time.
