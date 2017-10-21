Williams (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Philadelphia. According to the Washington Post, he's playing through an injury that will require surgery and a four-to-six month recovery process after the season.

The Philadelphia matchup was tough enough for Washington as it was, but with Williams playing on a bum knee it will be especially tough to slow the Eagles' aggressive wide-nine pass rush. It's more than a slight concern for Kirk Cousins.

