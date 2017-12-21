Redskins' Trent Williams: Likely done for year
Williams (knee) is unlikely to play again this season, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Williams said there's a possibility he'll undergo surgery next week before for the season finale. His rehab is expected to take about six months, meaning he's likely aiming for a return for June minicamp.
More News
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Chargers•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Should be back in Week 13•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Set to sit out Thursday•
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...