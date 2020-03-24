Williams' agent reiterated Tuesday that the left tackle wants to be released, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams has been seeking his trade or release since last offseason, and he was finally given permission to find a trade a few weeks ago. His representatives have been able to locate potential trade partners, but Washington management hasn't been able to complete a deal. The 31-year-old left tackle seems to be hoping public pressure can move the process along, perhaps noting that the team recently traded away top cornerback Quinton Dunbar for a mere fifth-round pick.