Redskins' Trent Williams: Makes appearance Friday
Williams (knee) played 13 snaps in Friday's 29-17 preseason loss to the Broncos.
Williams has been rehabbing from knee surgery in December, but Friday's work was a testament to his health. The 30-year-old will be the Redskins' starting left tackle this season.
