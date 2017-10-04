Redskins' Trent Williams: MRI indicates minor injury
Williams (knee) underwent an MRI exam Wednesday and apparently avoided a severe injury, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Williams sustained an injury to his kneecap against the Chiefs on Monday but appears to be fine after medical testing. The 29-year-old will likely take it easy during the Redskins' bye week and should be ready for their Week 6 matchup with the 49ers, barring a setback.
