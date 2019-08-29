Redskins' Trent Williams: Not planning to rejoin team
Williams (head, holdout) told former teammate De'Angelo Hall that there is "zero chance" he rejoins the Redskins next week, Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan reports.
Team president Bruce Allen believes Williams will play for Washington this season, though the left tackle seems consistent in his willingness to miss games. Williams reportedly is frustrated with the team's medical staff and front office, believing he was pressured to play last season when he should've been sent off for additional medical treatment. He had a growth removed from his head during the offseason, and he now hopes to be traded or released. Williams was selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past seven years, consistently earning recognition as one of the top offensive linemen in the league. The drop off to Donald Penn or Geron Christian at left tackle will be a steep one for the Washington offense.
