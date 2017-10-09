Redskins' Trent Williams: Not practicing Monday
Williams (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Williams had an MRI during the Redskins' bye week, but there doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the lineman's knee. T.J. Clemmings will continue to operate in Williams' place until he is healthy enough to return.
