Redskins' Trent Williams: On track for training camp
Williams (head) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams abstained from participating in the 2018 Pro Bowl due to an undisclosed health issue relating to a growth or tumor on his head. Though at one point the star left tackle appeared to be in danger of missing the 2019 season, Williams now has undergone surgery to have the growth removed and projects to make a full recovery. The 30-year-old could be limited in OTAs, but there doesn't seem to be concern about his availability for training camp.
