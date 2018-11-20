Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that he's optimistic Williams (thumb) can suit up in Thursday's game against Dallas, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Williams suffered a dislocated thumb in Week 8 and has not seen the field since. Gruden also mentioned Williams was close to playing in Week 11, and the decision for Thursday will ultimately come down to how much a cast will restrict Williams. Expect a definitive answer on Williams' availability from the team later in the week. If the Oklahoma product can't go, however, Ty Nsekhe is expected to get the start yet again at left tackle.