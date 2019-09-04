Williams (head/contract dispute) was absent from the team facility Wednesday and won't play Sunday versus the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The veteran left tackle, who has two years remaining on his five-year, $66 million deal, will carry his holdout into the regular season. There are reports of Williams being frustrated with the team's medical staff for not looking out for his best interests, and his dissatisfaction with the team has led to demands to be traded or released. Williams has long been one of the league's top left tackles, so his absence for at least Week 1 will hurt the team immensely. Donald Penn is slated to start in his place.