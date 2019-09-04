Redskins' Trent Williams: Out for Week 1
Williams (head/contract dispute) was absent from the team facility Wednesday and won't play Sunday versus the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The veteran left tackle, who has two years remaining on his five-year, $66 million deal, will carry his holdout into the regular season. There are reports of Williams being frustrated with the team's medical staff for not looking out for his best interests, and his dissatisfaction with the team has led to demands to be traded or released. Williams has long been one of the league's top left tackles, so his absence for at least Week 1 will hurt the team immensely. Donald Penn is slated to start in his place.
More News
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Not planning to rejoin team•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Standoff continues•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Still up in the air•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Lands on did not report list•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Absence may not be long•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Won't report for camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Njoku fading
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback is the most replaceable position in Fantasy, and Jamey Eisenberg lays out which...