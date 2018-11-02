Redskins' Trent Williams: Out Week 9 after surgery
Williams (thumb) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after undergoing surgery, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Williams suffered a dislocated thumb last Sunday against the Giants and is now week-to-week after the surgery, Finlay reports. Ty Nsekhe will start at left tackle in his absence.
