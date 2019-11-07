Williams (head) has been placed on the non-football injury list, officially ruling him out for the 2019 season, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Williams was unable to wear a helmet without pain after undergoing offseason surgery, and he never seemed to have any intention of playing for Washington again. His 2019 season is over before it started, while the battle between player and team rages on. The 31-year-old left tackle was named as a Pro Bowler each of the past seven seasons.