Redskins' Trent Williams: Questionable again Sunday
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Williams was only able to put in one limited practice this week, and it's likely his activity will be monitored carefully the rest of the way while he deals with ligament damage in his knee that will ultimately require surgery. He could fight through the pain and suit up Sunday, but his availability may come down to a game-time decision.
