Redskins' Trent Williams: Questionable for Sunday
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was held out of practice all week, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise if he couldn't play Sunday. If that's the case, expect Ty Nsekhe to continue manning the left tackle position.
