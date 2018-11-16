Williams (thumb) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Coach Jay Gruden indicated earlier in the week Williams wouldn't be able to play Sunday, but he made enough progress over the last few days to earn the questionable tag, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. The 30-year-old would likely need to play with some sort of cast on his surgically-repaired and previously-dislocated right thumb, but at the very least appears like he should be ready for next Thursday's matchup with the Cowboys.

More News
Our Latest Stories