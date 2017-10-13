Redskins' Trent Williams: Questionable for Sunday
Williams (kneecap) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
The MRI that Williams received during the bye week didn't show structural damage, but whether he can play at full speed is yet to be determined. If he's unable to go Sunday, expect T.J. Clemmings to continue to fill in.
More News
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Not practicing Monday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Week-to-week after MRI•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: MRI indicates minor injury•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: To get MRI on knee•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Returns from knee injury•
-
Redskins reach contract extension with Trent Williams•
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...