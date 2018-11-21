Williams (thumb) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Cowboys, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the team's official site reports.

Williams hasn't played since he dislocated his thumb in Week 8. Head coach Jay Gruden has been optimistic that Williams can suit up for their Thanksgiving matchup. If Williams misses time, however, Ty Nsekhe would likely start again at left tackle.

