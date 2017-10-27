Redskins' Trent Williams: Receives questionable designation
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Williams was nursing this injury in Week 7 too, so there is a good chance he can play. If he suffers a setback, though, expect to see T.J. Clemmings slot in at left tackle.
