Redskins' Trent Williams: Receives two-week roster exemption
The Redskins will use a two-week roster exemption on Williams (head) after he failed his physical Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Williams was unable to wear a helmet without feeling pain after undergoing offseason surgery, but he otherwise appears physically fit. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran left tackle could end up on the non-football injury list if the team is unable to find a suitable helmet in the next two weeks. Williams has already made it quite clear he has no intention of taking the field for the Redskins, and there's been no indication of that changing anytime soon.
