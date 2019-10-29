Williams (head) reported the the Redskins' facility Tuesday following the trade deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams was the top offensive lineman on the market ahead of Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline, but the Redskins didn't reach a deal. Less than 20 minutes after the 2019 trading period expired, Williams reported to the team. The veteran defensive tackle returned in time to keep his contract from tolling, so he'll have just one year remaining on his contract following the 2019 season. It's unsettled if Williams is recovered from a head injury that has bothered him since April. Once he's healthy, however, Williams will start at left tackle for the Redskins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories