Redskins' Trent Williams: Reports to Redskins
Williams (head) reported the the Redskins' facility Tuesday following the trade deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams was the top offensive lineman on the market ahead of Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline, but the Redskins didn't reach a deal. Less than 20 minutes after the 2019 trading period expired, Williams reported to the team. The veteran defensive tackle returned in time to keep his contract from tolling, so he'll have just one year remaining on his contract following the 2019 season. It's unsettled if Williams is recovered from a head injury that has bothered him since April. Once he's healthy, however, Williams will start at left tackle for the Redskins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.