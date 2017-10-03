Redskins' Trent Williams: Returns from knee injury
Williams sustained a knee injury Monday against the Chiefs but was able to return, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It looked to be a non-contact injury and Williams was initially tagged questionable to return, but was on the field for the Redskins' next drive. At this point Washington's starting left tackle appears to be okay.
