Williams (kneecap) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Even with a bye week to recover from the left kneecap injury, Williams' status for Week 6 was a question mark after he failed to practice Wednesday through Friday. Though Williams wasn't able to do his usual pregame workout, according to Keim, the left tackle will be on the field Sunday at less than full health. T.J. Clemmings would likely step in at the position if Williams is forced out of Sunday's contest at any point.