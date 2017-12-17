Redskins' Trent Williams: Set to sit Sunday
Williams (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Williams didn't practice all week, but he was still given a questionable tag Friday as he tried overcoming structural damage in his knee. He hasn't made enough strides since, though, so Ty Nsekhe likely will start for the Redskins on Sunday.
