Williams (knee), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to suit up for the contest, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is going to be less than fully healthy for the rest of the season while battling a knee injury that will require surgery at some point, but it sounds like he'll be able to give it a go Thursday after sitting out the Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants. Even a lesser version of Williams, a five-time Pro Bowler, amounts to an upgrade for the Redskins' pass-protection efforts.