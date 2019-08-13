The Redskins are standing firm in the decision to not field trade offers from other teams for Williams (head/holdout), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Word on the street is that Williams is dissatisfied with the Redskins' medical staff for pressuring him to play last season, only to have an outside party discover a growth or tumor on his head after the campaign. He thus remained away from the offseason program, during which he demanded a trade or his release, and didn't report to training camp. From the Redskins' perspective, Williams has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $66 million deal, so it's logical for the team to hold off on any trade talks with money being used as a carrot to report. His presence as a protector on the blind side also would be huge in the early development of 2019 first-round QB Dwayne Haskins, whenever the rookie is able to get on the field.