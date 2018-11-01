Williams (thumb) is meeting with a medical specialist to determine his ability to play with a dislocated thumb, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Williams suffered a dislocated thumb during Washington's win over the Giants in Week 8, and is reportedly exploring options ranging from surgical procedures to playing with a specialized cast. There's no way of knowing whether Williams will suit up for Sunday's game against the Falcons yet, but if he were to miss any time expect Ty Nsekhe to slot in as Washington's starting left tackle.