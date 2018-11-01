Redskins' Trent Williams: Status uncertain for Week 9
Williams (thumb) is meeting with a medical specialist to determine his ability to play with a dislocated thumb, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Williams suffered a dislocated thumb during Washington's win over the Giants in Week 8, and is reportedly exploring options ranging from surgical procedures to playing with a specialized cast. There's no way of knowing whether Williams will suit up for Sunday's game against the Falcons yet, but if he were to miss any time expect Ty Nsekhe to slot in as Washington's starting left tackle.
More News
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Wearing cast•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Suffers dislocated thumb•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Suffers thumb injury•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Active Monday night•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Undergoes successful surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...