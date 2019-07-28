Redskins' Trent Williams: Still up in the air
Redskins senior VP of public relations Tony Wyllie denied a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that claims the relationship between Williams (head, holdout) and the team is fractured beyond repair, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
There's no debate about Williams being displeased, but the extent of his frustration isn't quite clear, nor is it clear whether his contract or a disagreement with the team's medical staff is the primary concern. Either way, he's a holdout from the early days of training camp, presumably angling for a trade or a raise/extension. Williams has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $66 million contract -- a deal that set a record for an offensive tackle at the time but has since been surpassed by some lesser players. The 31-year-old is a seven-time Pro Bowler for good reason, but he missed multiple games each of the past four seasons and hasn't played a full 16 since 2013. Even so, it will be a huge loss for the Washington offense if Williams isn't starting at left tackle come Week 1. His offseason health issue -- a growth/tumor on his head -- isn't believed to be a threat to his regular-season availability.
