Redskins' Trent Williams: Stuck in stalemate
Williams (head/contract dispute) and the Redskins have made no ground on contract or trade talks, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.
The Redskins' offensive front has done a solid job of keeping Case Keenum upright through two weeks, as Keenum has only been sacked twice. The run game has been disappointing with 2.5 YPC, but the Redskins don't feel rushed to make a move with Williams. Without ongoing talks, Williams won't be playing football for the foreseeable future.
